Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba released on bail of R20,000

Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba has been granted bail of R20,000, following a brief bail application at the Madedeni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was arrested more than a week ago in connection with the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni.

Mahlaba, a medical doctor who was sworn in as mayor in February, was remanded in custody after his first appearance last week Monday.