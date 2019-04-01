Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba released on bail of R20,000
Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba has been granted bail of R20,000, following a brief bail application at the Madedeni Magistrate's Court on Monday.
He was arrested more than a week ago in connection with the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni.
Mahlaba, a medical doctor who was sworn in as mayor in February, was remanded in custody after his first appearance last week Monday.
He remained in prison until his bail bid on Monday.
His supporters gathered outside the courthouse calling for his immediate release and brandishing placards saying "Mahlaba fights corruption".
This is a developing story.