News

Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba released on bail of R20,000

By Orrin Singh - 01 April 2019
Supporters of Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba gathered outside the Madedeni courthouse on Monday when he made a bid for bail.
Supporters of Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba gathered outside the Madedeni courthouse on Monday when he made a bid for bail.
Image: Orrin Singh

Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba has been granted bail of R20,000, following a brief bail application at the Madedeni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He was arrested more than a week ago in connection with the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League official Wandile Ngobeni.

Mahlaba, a medical doctor who was sworn in as mayor in February, was remanded in custody after his first appearance last week Monday.

He remained in prison until his bail bid on Monday.

His supporters gathered outside the courthouse calling for his immediate release and brandishing placards saying "Mahlaba fights corruption".

This is a developing story.

Latest Videos

Lols for days over Zuma's pool pic
Lisa - No More (Official Music Video)

Most Read

X