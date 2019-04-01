Bullets fly in Hout Bay over disputed taxi route, leaving four people dead

Asked how the violence was affecting residents, Chemaly said: “It’s bad. Last week when there was shooting, roads were blocked off. People are inconvenienced - they can’t go to work, they can’t get out of Hout Bay easily. It causes huge issues for everyone. It’s hurting the economy. We’ve got schools starting tomorrow … It’s a huge concern for us."

Hout Bay ward councillor Roberto Miguel Quintas said the dead and injured were found on and near the local sports field. He said the situation was calm but potentially volatile. He urged residents to use alternative routes such as Victoria Road or Chapman’s Peak.

“I have this morning confirmed with our safety and security chiefs that our metro police, traffic police, law enforcement and taxi unit, as well as tactical units, are on scene, with additional services en route - and that the South African Police Service has requested that their public order policing team dispatch for Hout Bay from the Macassar area immediately," said Quintas.

“As a result of last week’s flare-up, which resulted in one fatality, the provincial taxi transport authority suspended the licences of two of the implicated taxi organisations, and it is my belief that we are now at a junction where the South African police, city safety services and provincial authorities are of one mind in addressing this situation in a way that ensures the observance of the rule of law.

“Hout Bay and its law-abiding majority can no longer be held to ransom by criminals operating public transport,” said Quintas.