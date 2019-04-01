Ace Magashule considers legal action against book author

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is considering legal action against the author of a book that places him at the centre of state capture in Free State.

This follows damning revelations in the book titled “Gangster State - Unravelling Magashule’s Web of Capture” by veteran journalist Pieter Louis Myburgh, where leaked files show that Magashule tapped into the proceeds of a whopping R230m asbestos audit deal awarded by the provincial human settlement department back in 2014.

Speaking to journalists during a lunch break of the ANC's special national executive committee meeting at St George's Hotel in Tshwane, Magashule said: “You see, I’m only worried because I’m considering the legal route but all the time you write allegations, you don’t write facts,” said Magashule on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters during a lunch break of the special national executive committee meeting held at St George’s Hotel in Tshwane. The meeting was convened to discuss the party’s list of people going to parliament who are allegedly implicated in state capture and have been found to have lied under oath.

On Sunday, the ANC issued a statement stating that it views the allegations contained in the book as highly personalised and a well-coordinated attack against Magashule and his office, which is the administrative engine of the party.

In the book, Myburgh claims that Magashule was referred to as “Mr Ten Percent” after several sources said the former Free State premier allegedly demanded a 10% stake from every government contract in the province.