Suspect arrested in 12-year-old Alvineesha Brooke's murder

Less than a day after 12-year-old Alvineesha Brooke's was caught in the cross fire of rival gangs, police have managed to track down and arrest five suspects in relation to the tragic events which unfolded at the weekend.

Brooke's died from a bullet to the head on Saturday night at about 8:30pm on Saturday.

Police spokesperson colonel Priscilla naidu said by 3:15pm on Sunday members of provincial organised crime investigation unit arrested a 21-year-old suspect in Bardien street for her murder.

A further four suspects aged 18,21,22 and 48 years old were also arrested in neighbouring Buys street for the alleged murder of Tavern Moss, 25, and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old who were attacked by a vigilant community mob on Saturday seeking revenge for Brooke's murder.

The four suspects also face three charges of malicious damage to property. All the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.