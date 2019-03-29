How do I say farewell to the love of my life? - Mangosuthu Buthelezi at Irene's funeral

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi broke down before he paid a moving tribute to his wife Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi at her funeral service in Ulundi on Friday.

The 90-year-old veteran politician became emotional as he started his speech at the funeral service, which was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other dignitaries.

"How do I say farewell to the love of my life? No man could have asked for a better wife than Indlunkulu Irene Audrey Thandekile.

"How then do I say farewell?

"The only way I can, believing not only that this is our last goodbye, but that there will be another hello, spoken on the presence of our Lord. That day will surely heal the wound that has felled me now," he said.

Buthelezi described his wife as the epitome of a homemaker, "always in the kitchen, dishing out biscuits and advice in equal measure, listening intently with her beloved Tootsie [her dog] on her lap".