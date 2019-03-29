Five bombshells Angelo Agrizzi dropped at the state capture inquiry this week

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi took the stand again at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday to testify about the company's relationship with several high-ranking politicians.

In his testimony, Agrizzi made more damning revelations about the relationship between the ANC and Bosasa.

He dropped the following bombshells :

1. Nomvula Mokonyane payments

Agrizzi alleged that he witnessed, on two occasions, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane being handed R50,000, which was stacked in a bag. The money was allegedly given to Mokonyane by African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) CEO Gavin Watson.

Agrizzi claimed that the first hand-over took place in Bryanston and the second at Mokonyane’s house in Krugersdorp.