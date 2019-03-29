News

Five bombshells Angelo Agrizzi dropped at the state capture inquiry this week

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 29 March 2019
Former COO of corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.
Former COO of corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi took the stand again at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday to testify about the company's relationship with several high-ranking politicians.

In his testimony, Agrizzi made more damning revelations about the relationship between the ANC and Bosasa.

He dropped the following bombshells :

1. Nomvula Mokonyane payments

Agrizzi alleged that he witnessed, on two occasions, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane being handed R50,000, which was stacked in a bag. The money was allegedly given to Mokonyane by  African Global Operations (formerly  Bosasa) CEO Gavin Watson.

Agrizzi claimed that the first hand-over took place in Bryanston and the second at  Mokonyane’s house in Krugersdorp.

2. Strong ties between Mokonyane and Watson

Questioned why Mokonyane remained in the company’s payroll, even when she had no purpose, Agrizzi said he learnt of an ongoing Watson-Mokonyane relationship when it emerged that Watson’s family had a stake in a controversial wind farm in the Eastern Cape. Companies linked to Watson had been given the go-ahead by Mokonyane to operate the farm.

3. Government tenders

Agrizzi further alleged that 38 government officials were on Bosasa’s payroll and that the company received about R2.5bn in revenue from  government contracts in provincial and state departments, as well as  the private sector, between 2000 to 2016. Further, he claimed that Bosasa paid R75m a year in bribes to secure government tenders.

4. R40m for correctional services and justice

Of the R75m, R40m in bribes was forked out annually to the departments of justice and correctional services to secure tenders. Bosasa provided security and TV systems for the department of correctional services. 

5. ANC top six donations

Donations of up to R12m were allegedly made to the ANC top six.

“There are large donations, I know, it was given to the top six at one stage of R10m to R12m in cheques." 

Latest Videos

Lisa - No More (Official Music Video)
‘It’s clear, there’s no evidence’: Jacob Zuma defends Duduzane at court

Most Read

X