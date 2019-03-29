Five bombshells Angelo Agrizzi dropped at the state capture inquiry this week
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi took the stand again at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday to testify about the company's relationship with several high-ranking politicians.
In his testimony, Agrizzi made more damning revelations about the relationship between the ANC and Bosasa.
He dropped the following bombshells :
1. Nomvula Mokonyane payments
Agrizzi alleged that he witnessed, on two occasions, environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane being handed R50,000, which was stacked in a bag. The money was allegedly given to Mokonyane by African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) CEO Gavin Watson.
Agrizzi claimed that the first hand-over took place in Bryanston and the second at Mokonyane’s house in Krugersdorp.
2. Strong ties between Mokonyane and Watson
Questioned why Mokonyane remained in the company’s payroll, even when she had no purpose, Agrizzi said he learnt of an ongoing Watson-Mokonyane relationship when it emerged that Watson’s family had a stake in a controversial wind farm in the Eastern Cape. Companies linked to Watson had been given the go-ahead by Mokonyane to operate the farm.
3. Government tenders
Agrizzi further alleged that 38 government officials were on Bosasa’s payroll and that the company received about R2.5bn in revenue from government contracts in provincial and state departments, as well as the private sector, between 2000 to 2016. Further, he claimed that Bosasa paid R75m a year in bribes to secure government tenders.
4. R40m for correctional services and justice
Of the R75m, R40m in bribes was forked out annually to the departments of justice and correctional services to secure tenders. Bosasa provided security and TV systems for the department of correctional services.
5. ANC top six donations
Donations of up to R12m were allegedly made to the ANC top six.
“There are large donations, I know, it was given to the top six at one stage of R10m to R12m in cheques."