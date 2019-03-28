Portia Sizani to learn her fate in fraud case

Former Early Childhood Development (ECD) district co-ordinator for the education department, Portia “Pankie” Sizani is expected to learn her fate on Thursday when the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court had down judgement in her fraud case.

Sizani wife of SA ambassador to Germany Stone Sizani faces 16 counts of fraud and 10 counts of money laundering.

It is alleged that between 2009 and 2010 Sizani had created “ghost” teachers and took their salaries, amounting to R1.2m.

Since her first court appearance in 2013 Sizani has been found not guilty on five of the 15 counts of money laundering against her.