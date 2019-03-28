One shot in shootout during Makana cash van heist

A suspected robber was shot and another escaped after a daylight cash-in-transit heist outside the Makana Municipal offices in High Street on Thursday morning.

The two robbers attacked the two security guards outside the offices resulting in a shootout with nearby police. It is unclear if the guards were doing a routine money collection or drop off.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili said that the robbery happened at about 10am when two security guards were robbed of a shock trolley and a firearm.

"The robbers fled on foot. Police officers from Grahamstown Crime Prevention unit responded and followed the suspects. They caught up with the suspects in Henry Street," she said.

"One of the robbers fired shots at the police. The police returned fire and shot the robber in the stomach."

Muridili said that the suspect was taken to hospital.

"One firearm recovered on the scene as well as the money box."

The second robber is still at larger. A case of armed robbery is under investigation.