Bain, Smit accused charged with third murder

The man accused of killing young mother Kelly Bain, of Brymore, as well as elderly Kamma Park resident Ann Smit is believed to have raped, tortured and killed another woman just weeks before as he embarked on a crime spree.

Sizwe Jika, 27, described by police as a habitual criminal, has been linked to the murder of Ann Ferreira, 83, who was beaten and strangled to death in her Summerstrand home in May 2018.

The link comes after Jika's DNA, found on the scene, connected him to Ferreira's murder.

In total, Jika now has 16 pending cases – allegedly committed between March and July 2018.

These include the three murders, a kidnapping and rape, and eight burglaries.

The kidnapping, rape, murder and robbery charge is linked to the attack on Ferreira.

On Thursday, Jika was charged for Ferreira's murder in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court when he was due to appear in connection with Smit's murder.

Ferreira was found dead in the kitchen of her Kuruman Kloof Road home after police found her green Opel Corsa damaged and abandoned – with the registration plates and licence disc missing – in bushes near Despatch on May 13.

Postmortem results revealed that she was strangled to death sometime between May 10 and 13.

At the time, police sent DNA and fingerprints found inside the house to the Forensic Science Lab in Cape Town.

The recently released results linked Jika to the crime scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said charges against Jika would include kidnapping, murder, theft of her car and robbery.

"The postmortem revealed that she was raped during the attack.

"It is suspected that she was outside in the garden when she was attacked and then forced into the house during the robbery, which is where the kidnapping charge stems from.

"The motive is believed to have been robbery," Naidu said.

Asked if Jika was believed to have operated alone, Naidu said leads were still being followed up.

The case was remanded until May 24. Jika remains in custody.