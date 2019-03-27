'Spinning' taxi in the spotlight in Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case

This was the second time that Mdakane has had to relay testimony on the incident. She gave evidence at the inquest into the accident in 2014, where she laid the blame for the accident at Zuma's feet.

"I do blame him because he was the one who hit us with his car," she said at the time.

Mdakane was consistent during her testimony on Monday, claiming that Zuma had been speeding. However, she admitted that she did not drive and did not know how to measure speed.

She maintained that the taxi she was in was not speeding. Instead, she had told the driver to watch out for Zuma's vehicle, which she said was making its way across the road.

"I shouted out to the driver and asked whether he could see this motor vehicle, which seemed like it was going to injure us," Mdakane told the court.

"The driver responded and said he could see it. The motor vehicle then passed. As soon as it had passed, it then turned [spun] around and it went backwards. That is when it collided with the taxi," she said.

During the 2014 inquest, Mdakane had become agitated with the interpreter, leading to the court bringing in a new one to complete her testimony.

On Tuesday, she again showed irritation, but this time it was with Zuma's lawyer.

Hellens pressed Mdakane, asking what had led her to look around from where she was sitting and notice Zuma’s black car coming from the back. It was also travelling from the other side of the road.

"Taxis are not like Intercape buses. They don’t have curtains, so you can see the road ahead of you," she replied.

At one point, she told Hellens that she did not understand where his line of questioning was headed and refused to answer his questions.