Rural doctor hiked, swam across river to reach patients

A doctor determined to treat his patients at a rural clinic hiked for kilometres with 25kg of medicine on his back and then swam across a river to reach them in the Eastern Cape.

Dr John Mitchell, 28, has been widely praised for going the extra mile to reach patients at Mzulwini clinic at Hole in the Wall on the Wild Coast after protesters had blocked the road on Monday.

Mitchell works at Zithulele Hospital, also known as Zithulele Mission Hospital.

The district hospital provides primary health care services for a catchment area of 130,000 people.

“There was a protest over electricity. Cars and people were blocked from using the road but John did not allow that to prevent him from carrying out his duties," said the hospital's CEO, Nontsikelelo Matebese.

"He wrapped the medication in plastics and put them inside a bag. He had to walk barefoot and at some point he had to swim through the river, as it had rained previously.”