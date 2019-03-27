NMBM refuse collection interrupted by march
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has advised in a statement that municipal workers have embarked on a march on Wednesday and as a result no refuse collection is expected to be taken.
Affected areas are as follows:
- KwaNobuhle part 1, 2, 6 & 72
- KwaNobuhle area 3A
- Joe Modise,
- Peace Village
- Hani/Ramaphosa
- Parts of Rosedale between 24th Avenue
- Rosedale Drive
- Heron
- North Street Extension
- Moggesuikel
- Rosedale Extension
- Despatch (Central, Bothasrus, South of Berg Street & Azalia Park)
- Reservouir Hills
- Dalkeviewa & Movalley
Residents are advised to keep their refuse in their yards until further notice.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused the municipality said.
Municipal workers from the South African Municipal Workers Union have embarked on a march and are making their way to the Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall, reports @Zima_B_Nkosi pic.twitter.com/SIkF9Ot2FL— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) March 27, 2019