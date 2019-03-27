NMBM refuse collection interrupted by march

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has advised in a statement that municipal workers have embarked on a march on Wednesday and as a result no refuse collection is expected to be taken.

Affected areas are as follows:

KwaNobuhle part 1, 2, 6 & 72

KwaNobuhle area 3A

Joe Modise,

Peace Village

Hani/Ramaphosa

Parts of Rosedale between 24th Avenue

Rosedale Drive

Heron

North Street Extension

Moggesuikel

Rosedale Extension

Despatch (Central, Bothasrus, South of Berg Street & Azalia Park)

Reservouir Hills

Dalkeviewa & Movalley

Residents are advised to keep their refuse in their yards until further notice.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused the municipality said.