NMBM refuse collection interrupted by march

By HeraldLIVE - 27 March 2019
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has advised in a statement that municipal workers have embarked on a march on Wednesday and as a result no refuse collection is expected to be taken.

Affected areas are as follows:

  • KwaNobuhle part 1, 2, 6 & 72
  • KwaNobuhle area 3A
  • Joe Modise,
  • Peace Village 
  • Hani/Ramaphosa
  • Parts of Rosedale between 24th Avenue
  • Rosedale Drive
  • Heron
  • North Street Extension
  • Moggesuikel 
  • Rosedale Extension
  • Despatch (Central, Bothasrus, South of Berg Street & Azalia Park)
  • Reservouir Hills
  • Dalkeviewa & Movalley

Residents are advised to keep their refuse in their yards until further notice.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused the municipality said. 

