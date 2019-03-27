Health MEC condemns fatal shooting of nurse in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has condemned the killing of a young nurse outside a local clinic north of Durban on Wednesday.

The woman, who can not be identified until her family has been informed, was gunned down outside a health facility in Verulam.

She was found inside her car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

"The senseless murder of this young nurse is absolutely shocking and sad," Dhlomo said in a statement.

"It is unthinkable that anyone would deem it fitting to take away a life in such a callous manner.

"For us as healthcare professionals, it is always a sad day when we lose a staff member due to unnatural causes and in such violent fashion," he added.

The nurse, who had an 18-month-old child, was said to be a leader of a school health team at Osindisweni Hospital.

"We are all sad. She was loved. She was a quiet, dedicated and disciplined nurse. A very focused person," said her friends and colleagues.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said a case of murder had been opened at the Verulam police station.