ANC accuses AIC of cashing in on governing party voters

The AIC refuted the ANC’s claims saying, in not so many words, that voters are not stupid and know exactly who they want to vote for.

“That is a political cold war so to speak. It is a psychological warfare because remember when people are going through the voting stations to cast their votes, they know pretty well as to what political party they are going to vote for,” said AIC president Mandla Galo.

“You cannot therefore tell me that the lawyers, the teachers and all the learned people who have voted AIC in 2014 and again in 2016, those people were confused.”

However, this is not the first time the issue of voters being confused at the polls has been addressed. In 1994, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) was at odds with the ANC over its candidate on the ballot.

The ANC had argued its 1994 candidate, Clarence Makwetu, looked like the late Nelson Mandela and therefore voters would be confused by his face.

In order to avert confusion, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has, this year, conducted a draw that will see parties with similarities being separated on the ballot.

This was done through a raffle which was won by the AIC, meaning that it will retain top 10 position on the ballot of May 8 while the ANC moves further down.

“The ASC has won the top spot and has thus triggered the alphabetical order. In other words parties that come after the ASC on the ballot paper are also those parties that follow ASC in the alphabetic order," IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said on Tuesday. "The only exceptions would be the APC and ANC because they have been dislodged from the alphabetical order in the earlier draw. These parties have now been placed equidistantly from one another.”

The ANC is considering copyrighting its name, logo and colours to avert such confusion in the future.

“We will have to make our logo copyright, or a trademark, so that nobody else gets closer to our colours or our logo. And it’s going to be difficult in a democracy to go that route because it will be like you are denying other people the right to participate in a process which will be very unfair. But for them to have similar colours to us and abbreviation and in the ballot paper be next to us, it’s been something that benefited them at our expense,” said Legoete.