Sinethemba Nenembe’s second trial on hold

The failure of a convicted murderer to pay his legal fees has delayed the trial of four men accused of the murder of a 78-year-old woman in Kabega Park.

Sinethemba Nenembe, 29, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of Uitenhage school teacher Jayde Panayiotou, is facing a further murder charge in connection with the killing of Denise Webber.

Nenembe, along with Fikile Mengo, 20, Mkhuseli Ngqanda, 29, and Thanduxolo Vumazonke, 23, have all been charged with the August 2015 murder of Webber.

The elderly woman was tied up and strangled in the garden cottage where she stayed, in Needham Road.

The men face an additional charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

All four accused have pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, prosecutor Marius Stander told judge Irma Schoeman that Nenembe had indicated that he had approached defence attorney Peter Daubermann to represent him.

However, Daubermann had not received financial instructions by Monday morning.

According to Stander, Nenembe’s mother had sold her house to pay for her son’s legal fees but the money was still with the conveyancers and therefore Daubermann had not yet been paid.

“It has been attempted to get someone from Legal Aid on standby but [Nenembe] has refused to sign the forms,” Stander said.

Schoeman ordered a short adjournment to allow Stander to call Daubermann to clarify his position.

Stander said Daubermann confirmed he would represent Nenembe if he paid the necessary funds on Monday.

“If [Daubermann] receives his funds [on Monday] he is prepared to proceed,” Stander said.

Schoeman instructed Nenembe to ensure that he made the necessary arrangements with Daubermann and confirm that the lawyer would be available to continue with the trial for the amount of time it had been placed on the court roll, from April 17.

The case was accordingly postponed to April 17.