Scary time for women with a serial rapist on the loose

A man linked to 58 rape cases and who could be SA's worst serial rapist on record, is on the run.

He is believed to be in his mid-20s, has been raping women since 2012 on the East Rand, targeting victims aged between 12 and 20.

He mainly operates in Benoni's eastern areas, including Daveyton, Etwatwa, Putfontein and Crystal Park.

Currently the worst serial rapist in SA is considered to be Lonwabo Solontsi who was convicted of raping 39 women over five years.

He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus 706 years in March last year.

Victims of the Ekurhuleni rapist who spoke to Sowetan gave different modus operandis employed by the culprit and said it appeared though he stalked some of his victims.

In other instances it seemed he waited for an opportunity to pounce on victims.

A mother of a 16-year-old girl told the Sowetan that her daughter was raped by the suspect in 2017 in Etwatwa.

The man gained entry into their home by claiming to be a contract worker employed by the Ekurhuleni metro to check on home geysers as the city was due to roll out solar geysers in the township.

"I was not at home at the time and my daughter was alone. She said he asked who was home and she told him nobody else was," the mother said.