Policeman critical after KZN prisoners escape during ambush

A policeman is in a critical condition after a vehicle which was transporting prisoners was ambushed between Vryheid and Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

According to a road traffic official, paramedics and police are currently on the scene on the R618.

"Initial information suggests that members of police had been transporting prisoners from Vryheid to Nongoma Magistrate's court. The prisoners were taken, as well the [officers'] firearms," he said.

The five awaiting-trial prisoners were being transported from Vryheid prison to the Nongoma Magistrate's court when the vehicle came under fire near Ngome.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Thulani Zwane confirmed the ambush and said further details would follow.

This is a developing story.