Police request help with cases involving three deceased people

Port Elizabeth police are looking for assistance with three open investigations in which two deceased people remain unidentified and the next-of-kin cannot be traced for a third person.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said that in two of the cases, the deceased were pedestrians who had been killed by vehicles traveling on the M17 road.

“In both cases, culpable homicide cases were opened and the drivers charged,” he said.

In the most recent case, the skeletal remains of an unknown male were discovered in sand dunes at St George's Strand on March 21, at about 9am.

"A black jacket, green shirt, black jeans and black Adidas running shoes were found on the remains,” Beetge said.

In one of the other cases, an unidentified woman, estimated to be about 50 years old, was killed when she was hit by a car on the M17 road on June 25 2018, at about 9pm.

“She was wearing a blue jacket, pink jersey, blue shirt, blue jeans and pink slippers,” Beetge said.

Wilton Caga Mgcini, 65, died after being hit by a vehicle on the M17 road close to the Motherwell Sasol garage at 8.45pm on November 25 2017.

“He was identified by finger prints, but to date no family could be traced to finalise the case,” Beetge said.

Any family or persons who can assist the police can contact detective WO Sikhumbuzo Lawula on 083-875-5088.