Overcoming the odds: graduate celebrates after being called 'stupid' and 'slow'

Being labelled "the stupid one" at school was discouraging and heartbreaking, but the insult was not enough to stop Nandipha Mdanyana from pursuing her dream of studying at university.

Mdanyana, 26, from the Eastern Cape, graduated from the North West University, despite facing difficulties at school, where she failed two different grades.

She told TimesLIVE she couldn't wipe the beaming smile off her face after being conferred with her diploma in sports sciences two weeks ago.

"I failed grade 5, and you know how kids are. They teased me, called me 'stupid' and considered me a slow learner," she said.

Years later, Mdanyana faced the same predicament when she failed grade 11.

"I had gotten over failing grade 5, but failing grade 11 just made things worse. All the memories just came back. I was discouraged and heartbroken, and this affected my well-being," she said.