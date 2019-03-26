Nzimande tackles problems at Prasa

Transport minister Blade Nzimande is expected to brief the media on resolutions he intends implementing in an attempt to fix the problems plaguing SA's commuter rail agency.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa directed him to resolve the problems after he had a first-hand experience of the difficulties regularly experienced by commuters after he was stuck on a Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) train from Mabopane to Pretoria last week.

Nzimande is expected to brief the media at Prasa House in Pretoria today.

His spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said among other issues Nzimande will seek to address will be the deterioration of infrastructure and train delays. Images of the president squashed in a cabin with commuters circulated on social media when he went on a campaign trail in Tshwane last week.

The president was left stuck on the train for more than three hours while attempting to canvas votes.