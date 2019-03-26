Fired for drinking company lab water

An Ekurhuleni mother was summarily fired from her job at a chemicals company for apparently drinking water from a tap thereby allegedly contaminating it.

Nomusa Skosana told Sowetan that she was summoned to a meeting for drinking water from a water bath using her hand. A water bath is a laboratory equipment used to collect water and keep it in a specific temperature for chemical production.

Skosana, 28, of Tembisa, is employed as a line operator at Mecs Contract Filling and Manufacturing in Edenvale.

She said she later learned that the meeting she was summoned to was just the beginning of her dismissal.

Her boss allegedly reprimanded her aggressively for drinking from a water bath.

"He said 'what is the f##@n sh#t, are you drinking that water? Can't you see you are making that water dirty'," Skosana said.

The boss then instructed her to go and drink water from the toilet, which she refused to do.