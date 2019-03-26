Boy killed after being hit by car

A six-year-old child was killed after being hit by a car travelling on Stanford Road near the Cleary Park Shopping Centre on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said Othandwayo Maliza allegedly ran across the road at about 6.15am when an oncoming Toyota Corolla hit him.

“The information available is that three occupants got out of the taxi including a 70-year-old woman, her 16-year-old granddaughter and another 6-year-old child," he said.

"The child is not related to the other two but is the child of a friend who was travelling with them. The taxi they were travelling in was heading in the direction of Booysen Park at the time.

"The three were then dropped off and started crossing the road to the Salt Lake side when the six year old allegedly ran across the road."

Rheeder said the passing Corolla, travelling towards Gelvandale, then hit the Maliza.

“The driver stopped on the scene and police arrived a short while later.

“Due to the residents becoming violent towards the driver, he was taken away from the scene.

"At the police station it was determined that he was 47-years of age and had a driver’s license.”

Rheeder said the driver was released at the police station pending the investigation into a case of culpable homicide.

“Once all the witness statements are taken and the investigation concluded, it will be taken to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision to be made on how to proceed,” he said.

No timeline can be given as to when the case will be concluded.