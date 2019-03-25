Zimbabwe confirm death of fan before Afcon qualifier

The Zimbabwe Football Association have confirmed the death of a female fan in a stampede outside of the National Stadium in Harare ahead of Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo.

According to local media reports, Mai Tadiwa was killed outside an entry gate as impatient fans pushed to enter the stadium amid poor crowd control for what was a vital match for the home side.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of a Warriors supporter who passed on after being trampled on at the Warriors match yesterday," ZIFA said in a statement on Monday.