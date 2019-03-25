News

Thuli Madonsela's 'permanent squatter' message divides tweeps

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 25 March 2019
Thuli Madonsela has her more than 1-million Twitter followers confused. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Seventeen words is all it took for former public protector Thuli Madonsela to divide social media after she called out her "haters". 

On Sunday morning, Madonsela took to Twitter to share with her more than 1-million followers that she felt sorry for those who have kept her "as a permanent squatter in their heads".

But who was she referring to? Former president Jacob Zuma, Solly Mapaila or just haters in general? These are some of the questions asked by tweeps.

Her followers flooded the comments section to declare their love and support for the former PP, while others focused their energy on the mystery that plagued many, which was to whom the tweet was directed.

While some assumed it was Zuma, some thought it was Solly Mapaila, who is the deputy general of the SACP.

Here are some of the reactions:

Madonsela's tweet came shortly after the Sunday Times published a report which revealed that the SACP intended to tell the Zondo commission about Thuli Madonsela's alleged role in "laying the foundation for state capture".

As the party's deputy general Solly Mapaila is one of the organisation's witnesses, who will testify on the "elite group" which advised Zuma ahead of his appointment as president in 2009. 

