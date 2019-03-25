Thuli Madonsela's 'permanent squatter' message divides tweeps
Seventeen words is all it took for former public protector Thuli Madonsela to divide social media after she called out her "haters".
On Sunday morning, Madonsela took to Twitter to share with her more than 1-million followers that she felt sorry for those who have kept her "as a permanent squatter in their heads".
I truly feel sorry for the Haters who keep me as a permanent squatter in their heads.— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 24, 2019
But who was she referring to? Former president Jacob Zuma, Solly Mapaila or just haters in general? These are some of the questions asked by tweeps.
Her followers flooded the comments section to declare their love and support for the former PP, while others focused their energy on the mystery that plagued many, which was to whom the tweet was directed.
While some assumed it was Zuma, some thought it was Solly Mapaila, who is the deputy general of the SACP.
Here are some of the reactions:
Solly Mapaila is desperate for relevance, his SACP is at risk should the ANC failed to get 50+ on May 8. Until SACP do what all political parties do, contest elections. pic.twitter.com/W0JGbzqOhv— Ngcwina ka Ntose ka Mpondomise ka Njanya (@MashukucaX) March 24, 2019
Its only That Solly Mapaila who is trying so hard to be famous using ur name but don't worry we won't allow him to say sorry on ur grave— Karima thuma mina to spy Brown (@eric_mbuli) March 24, 2019
You must not be shaken by Solly Mamaila first he should tell us why SACP scared to go in the poll independently— Mkhacani Chavalala A Holofani (@MkhacaniMshengu) March 24, 2019
Madonsela's tweet came shortly after the Sunday Times published a report which revealed that the SACP intended to tell the Zondo commission about Thuli Madonsela's alleged role in "laying the foundation for state capture".
As the party's deputy general Solly Mapaila is one of the organisation's witnesses, who will testify on the "elite group" which advised Zuma ahead of his appointment as president in 2009.