Security tight as protesters oppose bail for mayor over Magaqa death

Police presence was tight at the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Monday, where protesters have gathered calling for Harry Gwala district mayor Mluleki Ndobe, 41, and his three co-accused to be denied bail.

Ndobe, Sbonelo Myeza, 39, Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, and Zweliphansi Skhosana, 48, have been charged with the 2017 murder of former ANCYL general secretary Sindiso Magaqa. The state has previously alleged that they had acted in "common purpose" in having premeditated the murder of Magaqa. They also face two counts of attempted murder.