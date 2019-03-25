SABC axes 10 top managers

The SABC has allegedly taken a decision to cull 10 of its general managers in the biggest bloodbath at senior level yet after their contracts came to end.

Those affected, according to senior executives, were three provincial GMs, as well as GMs in the radio division, TV, real estate, sales, business ventures and sports department.

The top managers, who are believed to have been raking in between R1m and R1.2m per annum, were informed by the SABC's top mandarins at the beginning of the year that their contracts would not be renewed when they came to an end.

This, several highly placed officials said, was because a moratorium had been put on appointments at the public broadcaster due to a skills audit process demanded by parliament's portfolio committee on communications.

The decision, one of the executives said, was also informed by the financial challenges experienced by the SABC.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed several GMs' contracts were not renewed and said "capable and qualified staff members would be appointed in an acting capacity".