Mandeni residents close N2, stone cars in bid to force mayor to resign

Residents of Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast are demanding that their mayor resign.

This was one of a number of grievances cited in a letter containing a list of demands - under the heading Shutdown Mandeni on Monday - sent to TimesLIVE during protest action in the area.

The letter, which was circulated among residents, said that the action was to stop the spending of the community's money, the alleged reckless usage of municipality resources and alleged nepotism in the municipality.

"No person shall live a good life with our money while we remain poor," the letter read.

Hundreds of residents took to the streets, with burning tyres and blocked roads causing major traffic delays in both directions on the N2.