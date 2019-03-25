Kirkwood farm manager killed

A Kirkwood farm manager was stabbed to death while his wife and son managed to escape the attack on Sunday night.

The farm attack happened at about 7pm on the Dunbrody Estates Farm in Kirkwood.

Duaene Truter, 51, was killed after being stabbed multiple times in the upper body. His 18-year-old son escaped with minor injuries.

According to police, his wife, also 51, was elsewhere in the house.

Shortly after the attack, police launched a manhunt for the three robbers, who are believed to have escaped empty handed.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the family were at home when an attacker entered the house and confronted the father and son.

"The 51-year-old father and his son allegedly managed to overpower the suspect when two more suspects entered the house.

"One of the suspects started stabbing the 51-year-old father in his back during the scuffle,” Swart said.

"The father [Truter] and son released the suspect and they ran away."

All three were wearing balaclavas at the time of the attack.

Truter was rushed to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Swart said the K9 Unit as well as several police officials from surrounding police stations were called to search the surrounding bushes.

"A search went on until the early hours of the morning.

"A task team consisting out of various specialized units was setup immediately to search for the three suspects."

Swarts said a preliminary investigation showed that the suspects fled empty handed however the family were still assessing if any valuables were taken.