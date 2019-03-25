Durban woman falls to her death while trying to escape protesting mob

A 45-year-old woman plunged to her death from the roof of Durban's China Mall while she was trying to escape violent protesters on Monday.

Pandemonium erupted in the area on Sunday night, when a mob of 100 people burnt and looted local tuckshops.

A man was shot dead and two others wounded after shop owners allegedly opened fire on the mob.

Violent action continued into Monday morning, when roads were blocked off and tyres were set alight.