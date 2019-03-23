NMBM experiences water reduction due to load-shedding

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is currently experiencing reduced water supply from the western sources due to technical malfunctions, the municipality said in a statement on Saturday morning.

“The situation is aggravated due to low storage conditions caused by the recent extended duration of stage 4 load shedding.”

“Teams are currently on site and augmentation will be implemented from an alternative source, however this is not sufficient to completely supplement the normal supply.”

The municipality urgently calls on all consumers within NMBM to reduce consumption drastically to avoid areas from experiencing interruptions in supply.

The following supply areas are at highest risk of being affected:

Parts of Walmer

Walmer Downs

Mangold Park

Glen Hurd

Newton Park

Greenacres

Parts of Cotsworld

Parts of Schauderville

Linkside

Mill Park

Parts of Central

Mount Croix

Perridgevale

Summerstrand

“The municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”