NMBM experiences water reduction due to load-shedding
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is currently experiencing reduced water supply from the western sources due to technical malfunctions, the municipality said in a statement on Saturday morning.
“The situation is aggravated due to low storage conditions caused by the recent extended duration of stage 4 load shedding.”
“Teams are currently on site and augmentation will be implemented from an alternative source, however this is not sufficient to completely supplement the normal supply.”
The municipality urgently calls on all consumers within NMBM to reduce consumption drastically to avoid areas from experiencing interruptions in supply.
The following supply areas are at highest risk of being affected:
Parts of Walmer
Walmer Downs
Mangold Park
Glen Hurd
Newton Park
Greenacres
Parts of Cotsworld
Parts of Schauderville
Linkside
Mill Park
Parts of Central
Mount Croix
Perridgevale
Summerstrand
“The municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”