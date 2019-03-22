Girl, 12, raped in latest child crime wave to hit Eastern Cape

A week after an Alice father opened a case of rape and kidnapping against a 21-year-old man he is perturbed that the Eastern Cape police have not arrested or questioned him.

The police, however, say officers went to the suspect's home but could not find him.

It is alleged that a 12-year-old girl from Alice went missing from her home about a week ago and was found in Bhisho in the Eastern Cape, more than 80km away.

The girl's father, who cannot be named to protect the girl's identity, opened a missing- child case in Alice and a day later, after finding his daughter in Bhisho, opened a case of rape and kidnapping.

This week he relayed his story to TimesLIVE, saying he had received a call from his wife that his daughter went missing last Wednesday.

"I left my work in East London and rushed home to discover that she had been missing for nearly a day," he explained.