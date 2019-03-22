Desperate mother forced to chain up her autistic son

Phumzile Vilakazi lives with the constant shame of having to chain her autistic son to a chair and lock him up inside a shack because she fears he might get hurt or endanger people around him.

Vilakazi, of Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, shed tears when talking about her desperate situation yesterday.

She told Sowetan that out of desperation she has resorted to restricting her 18-year-old son's movements because he was violent. She said he has been turned away from facilities that assist people with disabilities.

Vilakazi said Mxolisi, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of seven, grew aggressive in recent years and has assaulted relatives and neighbours.

"I'm afraid that his life will be in danger because people don't understand his condition and think he is doing this intentionally. My worst fear is that one day I will get a call saying that my child has been killed," Vilakazi said.

Autism spectrum disorder results in difficulty in communicating or socialising. Autistic people can be extremely gifted or have severe mental impairment.

When Sowetan arrived at the family's home yesterday, the teenager was sitting in the lounge with his ankles chained to a chair with padlocks.

Vilakazi said Mxolisi had assaulted his grandmother, broke windows around the house while some residents in the area had complained about being assaulted by him. She said he sometimes runs out of the yard and into the road were he could get hit by cars.

Mxolisi said during the day her mother locks him up inside the shack in the yard because she is afraid of him.

Vilakazi also showed Sowetan medical records and a list of up to 30 facilities that she had approached for help.