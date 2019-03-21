Townships ‘incubators’ for future entrepreneurs
South African townships are the incubators for the entrepreneurs of the future and Uitenhage’s township areas already have 1,888 recorded micro-enterprise activities which are fully operational.
South African townships are the incubators for the entrepreneurs of the future and Uitenhage’s township areas already have 1,888 recorded micro-enterprise activities which are fully operational.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.