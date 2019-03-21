Mystery surrounds ‘treasure’ found off Shark Rock pier
Ever thought undersea treasure was an old myth and only for the pirates of the Caribbean? Well, think again. Right here, in the waters of Port Elizabeth, Pro Dive divers had an exciting “treasure adventure” recently.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.