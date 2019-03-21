Murder accused fires yet another lawyer

German murder accused Jens Leunberg fired yet another lawyer on Wednesday, causing further delays to the four-year-long trial.

Judge Thembekile Malusi said it was the third time Leunberg had terminated a lawyer’s mandate and that his options were quickly running out.

He stands accused alongside his former life partner, Kristina Adler, of murdering Jeffreys Bay businessman Claus Schroeder in August 2009 and trying to defraud him through the sale of his Thornhill farm.

The body of Schroeder, also from Germany, was never recovered.

Defence attorney Danie Gouws told the Port Elizabeth High Court that while he would still assist in drawing up Leunberg’s heads of argument, he could no longer represent him in court.

The case was postponed to March 28 for Leunberg to supply the Legal Aid Board with reasons as to why it should assist him in obtaining a new attorney.