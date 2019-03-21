Stage 4 load-shedding will continue on Human Rights Day from 9am to 11pm because of a capacity shortage.

"Load-shedding is a highly controlled process‚ implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout‚" Eskom tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Eskom on Tuesday denied reports that it was planning to increase load-shedding to unprecedented stage 5 and 6 levels.