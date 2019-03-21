Load-shedding continues on Human Right's Day
Stage 4 load-shedding will continue on Human Rights Day from 9am to 11pm because of a capacity shortage.
"Load-shedding is a highly controlled process‚ implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout‚" Eskom tweeted on Wednesday evening.
Eskom on Tuesday denied reports that it was planning to increase load-shedding to unprecedented stage 5 and 6 levels.
But energy expert Ted Blom accused Eskom on Wednesday of "lying" because‚ by its own admission‚ it had effectively entered stage 5 load-shedding territory.
"Eskom is lying to us. They said yesterday at their press briefing‚ with the minister in the room‚ that on Monday we dropped 4‚900MW. Now if you follow their definitions‚ that’s stage five‚” Blom said in an interview with eNCA.
"That’s why everybody is complaining because they have never experienced this in their lives before."
