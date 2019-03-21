Electoral commission to 'spare no cent' to get lights on voting day

The electoral commission has had to activate an expensive contingency plan to ensure voting stations have electricity on voting day due to load-shedding.

The commission said on Wednesday that the indefinite rotational power cuts were a concern for the electoral process.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said ensuring all voting stations have electricity is “not an easy issue” and is expensive.

Mamabolo said the electoral commission has had engagements with Eskom, which announced on Tuesday that daily power cuts lasting as long as four hours were expected to continue for the next six months.