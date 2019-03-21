Allandale substation back online after fire

The Allandale substation near Tembisa in Ekurhuleni which caught fire on Wednesday, causing power outages in the area, is back online.

"We can confirm that suburbs affected by transformer fire are fully restored. They include Rabie Ridge 1,2,4 and 5, Mayibuye, Commercia extension nine and & Austin view. Allandale substation power is 100% restored. We thank the hardworking technicians from City Power and Eskom!" City Power tweeted late on Wednesday evening.