Allandale substation back online after fire
The Allandale substation near Tembisa in Ekurhuleni which caught fire on Wednesday, causing power outages in the area, is back online.
"We can confirm that suburbs affected by transformer fire are fully restored. They include Rabie Ridge 1,2,4 and 5, Mayibuye, Commercia extension nine and & Austin view. Allandale substation power is 100% restored. We thank the hardworking technicians from City Power and Eskom!" City Power tweeted late on Wednesday evening.
We can confirm that suburbs affected by transformer fire earlier today are fully restored.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 20, 2019
They include Rabie Ridge 1,2,4 &5, Mayibuye, Commercia ext.9, & Austin view.
Allandale substation power is 100% restored.
We thank the hardworking technicians from CityPower and Eskom!
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe earlier said the cause of the fire was unknown.
NOTICE: Eskom has dispatched its technicians to attend to an Allandale substation that is currently on fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. The areas affected by the power outage include Ivory Park and parts of Thembisa. Eskom apologises for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/rmrv9JySTk— Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 20, 2019
Meanwhile, stage 4 load-shedding will continue on Human Rights Day from 9am to 11pm because of a capacity shortage.
"Load-shedding is a highly controlled process‚ implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout‚" Eskom tweeted on Wednesday evening.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 20, 2019
Date: 20 March 2019
Eskom to continue with loadshedding @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @NMandelaBaymuni @MangaungCity @Radio702 @JacaNews @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @SowetanLIVE @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/kwFpJe4Ydw