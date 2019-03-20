SA's homophobia report card: Great in theory, horrible in practice

South African legislation has scored top marks in a global report about fighting homophobia.

But on the ground, SA fared poorly, leading experts to conclude that progressive legislation does not necessarily change a country’s mindset.

The report, State-Sponsored Homophobia, is the 13th edition published by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association.

It named SA as “undoubtedly a regional leader” in terms of marriage equality, constitutional rights and legal protection from discrimination for LGBTI people.

At the same time, “SA’s high rates of rape and homophobic crime, perpetrated disproportionately against lesbians of colour in poorer townships, demonstrate that robust legislation does not necessarily translate to societal acceptance”.