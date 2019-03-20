MPs grill police on 'major risk' posed by load-shedding on election day

Keeping the lights burning on election day was at the top of parliamentarians' minds when police appeared before a portfolio committee to talk about their preparations for the May 8 elections.

MPs wanted assurance that in the event of a blackout or load-shedding on May 8, generators will kick in at all of the 22,925 voting stations across the country to ensure that there is no disruption to voting.

“We do know there is some uncertainty over electricity failures. I don't know where that lies in terms of sourcing, but I just know the SAPS is key to free and fair elections," said ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane.

“In terms of the 23,000 voting stations, there is some reassurance that must happen that all of them may well have a challenge later on that day, before the voting stations close.”