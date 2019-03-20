Metro gets R234m tranche from Treasury

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality received its final tranche of the equitable share from the national Treasury this week.

The money, the metro said, would be used to accelerate service delivery.

The R234m is the final tranche for the current 2018-19 financial year.

In December, the municipality did not receive the third quarterly allocation as it did not comply with Treasury's directive to be Mscoa (Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts) compliant.

The money was eventually paid over in February.

The municipality's budget and treasury portfolio head, councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila, said: "This allocation is very important to the current administration, as it talks directly to the poorest of the poor.

"Our Assistance to the Poor Programme (ATTP) will now be able to touch many families, so they can keep the lights on and water coming out of their taps. This does not only talk to essential services, it also talks to the dignity of those families".

Acting CFO Jackson Ngcelwane said: "We can now confidently say that it is all systems go between us and the national Treasury.

"Good working relations between the two entities are critical for the acceleration of service delivery.

"Any delays in allocations negatively affect our planning and implementation. Going forward we will maintain these transparent and good working relations with national Treasury".