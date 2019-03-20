Load-shedding & water cuts: Joburg makes plans for 'worst-case scenario'

Contingency plans to ensure the provision of essential services are being drawn up by the City of Johannesburg as it tries to mitigate the crippling impact of rolling blackouts.

South Africa entered it's fifth consecutive day of stage 4 load-shedding on Wednesday. Rolling blackouts have also continued throughout the nights, albeit at a reduced level.

The City of Johannesburg said on Wednesday that it had deployed 224 metro police officers to direct traffic - instead of fighting crime.

“The city is required to redirect JMPD officers from crime fighting duties to perform pointsmen duties as a result of load-shedding. Just this morning, 224 officers were deployed to address congestion,” said Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.