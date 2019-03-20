Liquidators regain control of Bosasa companies after court ruling

Liquidators are once again back in charge of the affairs of the African Global Operations group of companies.

This follows an order made by the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, granting liquidator Murray Cloete leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against an earlier judgment by the high court on March 14.

In that judgment, the high court reversed the liquidation of the African Global Operations group of companies. It set aside a decision taken by six directors of African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, on February 12 to place the group of companies into voluntary liquidation.

The directors of the various companies needed a solution following the closure of their bank accounts. Banks closed the accounts in response to damning allegations of state capture levelled against the companies.