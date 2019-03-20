Izinyoka blamed for power outages
Residents of Tladi Street in New Brighton expressed their frustrations over a power outage as they closed off the street with burning tyres and rubble on Tuesday morning.
Residents of Tladi Street in New Brighton expressed their frustrations over a power outage as they closed off the street with burning tyres and rubble on Tuesday morning.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.