Principal, teacher shot dead

PREMIUM

Police have opened a murder case and inquest docket following the deaths of Khotso Junior Secondary School principal Mncedisi Nowewe and teacher Andisiwe Cwala. It is alleged that Nowewe shot and killed Cwala before turning the gun on himself on Saturday afternoon. The two taught in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.