GALLERY | Mount Road Police station living quarters in shocking state

Piles of rubbish blocking the stairs in the living quarters at the Mount Road Police station in Port Elizabeth has been ignored for weeks according to those living in the barracks.

That is, until a video of the situation hit social media on Monday night.

A quick visit from a team from The Herald on Wednesday morning revealed that following publication of the video cleaners had been deployed to the filthy barracks.

It is not yet clear who is responsible for cleaning the barracks but people living there, who asked not to be named, said it had been a problem for months.

They also reported seeing rats the size of cats in the building. They claimed that within a couple of weeks the barracks would be trashed again.

This is a developing story.