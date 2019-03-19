Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision to grant the Gupta family citizenship was "incorrect" and should be looked into by the state-capture inquiry‚ says a draft report by the home affairs portfolio committee published in parliament on Monday.

The committee has been investigating how members of the Gupta family‚ friends of former president Jacob Zuma who are mired in corruption allegations during his time in office‚ received citizenship in early 2015 even though they did not meet the requirements. The Guptas were also business partners with his son Duduzane.

The family’s influence was said to have grown so much that they were able to appoint ministers and leaders of state-owned enterprises‚ and divert state resources towards their business interests‚ from coal mines supplying Eskom to the now defunct media interests.

The former president had abdicated his powers to the family‚ former finance minister Trevor Manuel told the Zondo commission in February.

Gigaba resigned from the cabinet in 2018‚ a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa was to take action against him following a public protector’s finding that he had violated the constitution and the executive code of ethics by lying under oath.