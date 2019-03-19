Dwane Kemp murder accused denied bail

Bail has been denied to Sibusiso Mcunu, the 24-year-old man accused of killing Port Elizabeth Flying Squad member Dwane Kemp.

The Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday also set aside an order barring the media from revealing the accused’s identity.

Mcunu and four other men allegedly robbed Le Bon Bakery in Central shortly before 9am on January 21.

Bakery employees were tied up with cable ties, however, one of the workers managed to untie herself and alerted the police. Police members, including Kemp, attended to the scene.

A shootout occurred and the young officer was killed, as well as four of the robbers.

A man believed to be Mcunu escaped uninjured. He was later linked to the scene through his father’s firearm and vehicle, as well as clothing seen on CCTV footage.

He, however, denied any involvement.

Magistrate Xolile Dlulisa said on Tuesday that crime in SA had reached epidemic proportions and something drastic needed to be done.

The state has a strong case against Mcunu at this stage, Dlulisa ruled.

The matter was postponed to April 23 for further investigation.