Umlazi woman who died in the Bahamas finally cremated

After a month of controversy and uncertainty, an Umlazi woman who died in the Bahamas last month was finally cremated on Sunday.

Mbali Bhengu, the sister of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) cruise waitress Buhle, 30 said on Monday that Buhle had been cremated on Sunday after the family viewed her body.

"It was a relief to see that it was really her. I still wished she could move and say something with a smile, but she slept so peacefully. It was so painful. I just wish everyone back home got to see her. I wished I could touch her and give a final kiss," Mbali told HeraldLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE via WhatsApp from the Bahamas.