Police make breakthrough in the killing of KZN teacher gunned down in his school cottage

Police have made a breakthrough in connection with the recent murder of a teacher who was gunned in his school cottage in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said two suspects, aged 23 and 27, had been arrested in connection with the murder of Phakamani Terrence Nxumalo, who was a math and science teacher at Lugaju High School in Impendle.

Nxumalo, 35, was gunned down in his cottage in the Inzinga area in Impendle, just before midnight on March 7, prompting KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana to dispatch a team of officials to investigate the incident.

Zwane said the two suspects, Thokozani Dladla, 23, and Nkosinathi Ngingi, 27, had appeared briefly at the Impendle Magistrate’s Court on Friday and the matter had been adjourned until Tuesday for their second court appearance.